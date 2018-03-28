Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Resumes running Wednesday

Trumbo (quadriceps) was able to run close to full speed in the outfield Wednesday, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Trumbo has been working his way back from a Grade 2 quadriceps strain that will likely keep him sidelined for at least another week. Expect a more precise target date for his return to the field in the coming days.

