Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Resuming rehab assignment Monday

Trumbo (quadriceps) will head to Double-A Bowie to resume his rehab assignment Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Trumbo is scheduled to play three consecutive days in Bowie, likely manning an outfield spot Monday and Tuesday before serving as the designated hitter in a day game Wednesday. If his strained right quadriceps muscle responds well to the activity, Trumbo would likely join Triple-A Norfolk for its three-game series over the weekend, tentatively putting the slugger in line for a return from the 10-day disabled list the following week. Pedro Alvarez and Danny Valencia have largely shared the DH duties for the Orioles while Trumbo has spent the entire season on the DL.