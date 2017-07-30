Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Scratched Sunday with tight back
Trumbo was scratched from the Orioles lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers after tweaking his back while weightlifting prior to the contest, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Trumbo was initially slated to serve as the team's designated hitter Sunday, but those duties will now fall to Trey Mancini, while Craig Gentry settles into Mancini's spot in the outfield. The slugger remains day-to-day and said he's hopeful the injury won't require a trip to the disabled list, but more information about Trumbo's health should come when he's reexamined back in Baltimore prior to the homestand opener Monday against the Royals.
