Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Set for MRI on Tuesday

Trumbo (back, oblique) will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Trumbo's injury will keep him out of the lineup for a second consecutive game Monday, and though the club is still listing the slugger as day-to-day, he'll undergo more extensive testing in order for the Orioles to better ascertain the extent of the setback. If it's determined that Trumbo will miss additional games, the club could be motivated to move him to the disabled list come Tuesday, when a spot on the active roster will be needed for the newly acquired Tim Beckham.