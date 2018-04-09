Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Set for rehab assignment

Trumbo (quadriceps) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on Tuesday, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

Trumbo felt good after playing first base in a game at extended spring training Monday, clearing the way for him to embark on a rehab stint. The slugger is expected to play for Bowie on Tuesday and Wednesday, and if everything goes well, he could be ready to rejoin the big club shortly thereafter. In the meantime, Pedro Alvarez and Danny Valencia should continue to split DH duties.