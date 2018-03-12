Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Set to play Wednesday
Trumbo said that he's experiencing reduced soreness in his right quadriceps and expects to play in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Trumbo, who is batting .150 over 20 at-bats this spring, hasn't played for the Orioles since March 6 while battling the minor injury. After resting for a couple more days, Trumbo isn't expected to face any further issues with his quad as he prepares for Opening Day. Though he was a major disappointment in 2017 with a career-worst .289 on-base percentage and just 23 home runs, Trumbo looks secure in his role as the Orioles' everyday designated hitter. He could be a solid value for fantasy owners in AL-only and deeper mixed formats hunting for power production on the cheap.
