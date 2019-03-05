Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Sets target for spring debut
Trumbo (knee) remains optimistic that he'll be ready to make his Grapefruit League debut March 12 versus the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Trumbo has been limited throughout the spring while continuing to recover from the right knee procedure he underwent in September. Though the slugger expressed optimism he would be ready for game action by mid-March, he acknowledged that his availability would hinge on clearing the multiple hurdles remaining in his recovery process. Any setbacks along the way would be detrimental to Trumbo's chances of avoiding a trip to the injured list ahead of Opening Day.
