Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Shut down after PRP injection
Trumbo will be shut down for 7-to-10 days after receiving a PRP injection in his right knee, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Trumbo experienced renewed soreness in his surgically repaired right knee, prompting the Orioles to pull him off his rehab assignment Thursday. The veteran slugger had appeared in eight games between Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk and was seemingly close to a return before suffering the setback. A new timetable for his return likely won't emerge until he's able to resume his rehab.
