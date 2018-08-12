Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Sidelined with knee issue Sunday

Trumbo is not in the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

This marks the second game in a row he'll ride the pine, though it appears an injury is at play. Kubatko adds that Trumbo is dealing with a sore right knee. The slugger might get an injection to alleviate the pain, but he's still hoping to return for Tuesday's game against the Mets. Consider him day-to-day for now. In the meantime, Trey Mancini will move over to the designated hitter role to replace him, while Joey Rickard grabs a start in left field to fill out the lineup.