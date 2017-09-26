Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Sitting Tuesday
Trumbo is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
As the O's playoff hopes have dwindled in recent weeks, so has Trumbo's playing time -- this is his fifth absence in 10 games -- with the team turning its focus to 2018. Trumbo has battled a variety of injuries and he's taken a massive step back in terms of performance in his age-31 season, but he figures to continue on as the team's primary DH for the foreseeable future after signing a three-year deal in January.
