Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Slugs 12th home run

Trumbo went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, two runs scored and a walk in Game 1 of Monday's twin bill against the Yankees.

Trumbo launched his fourth home run of July in the fourth inning, cutting the Yankees' deficit to one. He's gone 8-for-28 with five RBI and five walks over his last eight games, and his batting average sits at .262 with a .807 OPS through 58 games in 2018.