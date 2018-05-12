Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Slugs first homer Friday
Trumbo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-4 win over the Rays.
The homer was his first in 10 games since coming off the disabled list at the beginning of May. Trumbo's been productive despite the lack of power, slashing .325/.341/.475, but his track record indicates his batting average will plummet as the season progresses even if he does send more balls over the fence.
