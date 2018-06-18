Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Slugs fourth homer

Trumbo went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, two RBI and three runs scored Sunday against the Marlins.

Trumbo tacked on a run in the third inning with an RBI double to score Manny Machado, and he added another on a solo blast in the seventh. He went 4-for-11 with three extra-base hits and two RBI during Baltimore's three-game weekend series with Miami. The 32-year-old figures to see plenty of playing time moving forward as a part of a team who earned just their 20th win of the season Sunday.