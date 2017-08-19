Play

Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Smashes 19th homer in Friday win

Trumbo went 1-for-4 with a solo homer Friday against the Angels.

Trumbo smashed his 19th homer of the year to put the Orioles on the board in the second inning of a home victory. Unfortunately, his .415 slugging percentage has been a tremendous disappointment to fantasy owners.

