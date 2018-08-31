Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Surgery set for next week

Trumbo will undergo knee surgery Sept. 6 or 7, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

The procedure will be performed by Dr. Leigh Ann Curl, the team's orthopedist. Trumbo will be sidelined for six months following surgery. He's hoping to be ready for the start of the 2019 season. In 90 games this season, Trumbo hit .261/.313/.452 with 17 homers.

