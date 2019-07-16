Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Takes on-field BP

Trumbo (knee) took batting practice on the field Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Trumbo's knee is reportedly feeling much better, though the Orioles still don't know when he could go out on a rehab assignment. They are optimistic that he'll be able to return from the injured list at some point this season, however. Trumbo hasn't played in the big leagues yet this year after undergoing knee surgery in September of 2018.

