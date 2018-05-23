Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Takes seat Wednesday

Trumbo is not in Wednesday's starting lineup against the White Sox.

Trumbo will get the day off after a four-hit performance Tuesday night. He's been productive at the plate through his first 20 games, hitting .309 with two homers and eight RBI. Danny Valencia is set to fill in as the designated hitter and bat sixth during Wednesday's series finale.

