Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Takes swings Saturday
Trumbo (quadriceps) hit on the field before Saturday's game against the Twins, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Trumbo is scheduled to partake in batting practice Monday and an extended spring game Friday, which would rule out returning from the disabled list when eligible Thursday. There has been no indication of a setback for the 32-year-old at this point, so he isn't expected to miss much more time.
