Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Taking swings Saturday

Trumbo hit on field Saturday before the Orioles game against the Twins, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Trumbo will partake in batting practice Monday and an extended spring game Friday, which would rule out returning from the disabled list when eligible Thursday. There has been no indication of a setback for the 32-year-old at this point, so he isn't expected to miss significant time beyond the spring game appearance.