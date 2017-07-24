Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Tees up 17th homer in win

Trumbo went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored during Sunday's win over Houston.

With 17 bombs, 50 RBI and 62 runs, Trumbo is providing solid counting statistics, but his .249/.311/.425 slash line is definitely underwhelming. The veteran slugger has shown more pop of late with seven homers through his past 20 games, so a second-half surge isn't out of the question.