Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Timetable remains murky

Trumbo (knee) said Sunday he will back off baseball activities and has no timetable for his return, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports

Trumbo was able to make his spring debut March 13 but the team announced earlier Sunday he would begin the season on the injured list. The 33-year-old is recovering from September knee surgery and was originally expected to be ready for Opening Day. Trumbo seems likely to be out through the first few weeks of the regular season at least, but there should be a better idea of a return date once he resumes baseball activities. Renato Nunez (biceps) and Rio Ruiz are options to fill in at designated hitter in the meantime.