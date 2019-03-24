Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Timetable remains murky
Trumbo (knee) said Sunday he will back off baseball activities and has no timetable for his return, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports
Trumbo was able to make his spring debut March 13 but the team announced earlier Sunday he would begin the season on the injured list. The 33-year-old is recovering from September knee surgery and was originally expected to be ready for Opening Day. Trumbo seems likely to be out through the first few weeks of the regular season at least, but there should be a better idea of a return date once he resumes baseball activities. Renato Nunez (biceps) and Rio Ruiz are options to fill in at designated hitter in the meantime.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers, busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Gennett injury proves costly
With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...