Orioles' Mark Trumbo: To DH against Yankees

Trumbo (quadriceps) will DH and bat sixth in the order for Wednesday's Grapefruit League contest against the Yankees, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Trumbo has been dealing with a sore quad for the past week. Manager Buck Showalter described the injury as "minor" and that Trumbo would've likely kept playing through it if this were the regular season. Expect the 32-year-old to be fully healthy heading into Opening Day barring any setbacks.