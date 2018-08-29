Orioles' Mark Trumbo: To undergo knee surgery

Trumbo will undergo a surgical procedure on his right knee after taking some time to review all his options, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Trumbo hasn't settled on when or where he will undergo the procedure just yet, but this decision confirms that he will be sidelined for the rest of the 2018 season. The 32-year-old realized that there was no other quality option after getting a second opinion with a specialist in California on Wednesday. More should be known regarding his timetable following surgery.