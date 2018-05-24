Orioles' Mark Trumbo: To undergo MRI

Trumbo (knee) is scheduled for a precautionary MRI on Thursday, Steve Melewski of MASNsports.com reports.

Trumbo was absent from Wednesday's lineup due to a knee ailment, and he's set to undergo an MRI to make sure there isn't any extensive damage. He'll be considered day-to-day until the results of the test come back. Pedro Alvarez will take over as the designated hitter for Thursday's matchup against the White Sox.

