Orioles' Mark Trumbo: To undergo MRI
Trumbo (knee) is scheduled for a precautionary MRI on Thursday, Steve Melewski of MASNsports.com reports.
Trumbo was absent from Wednesday's lineup due to a knee ailment, and he's set to undergo an MRI to make sure there isn't any extensive damage. He'll be considered day-to-day until the results of the test come back. Pedro Alvarez will take over as the designated hitter for Thursday's matchup against the White Sox.
