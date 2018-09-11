Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Transferred to 60-day DL

Trumbo was shifted to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday.

The move has no impact on Trumbo's ability to return, as he's already been ruled out for the year after undergoing knee surgery. It clears room on the 40-man roster for the Orioles to select D.J. Stewart's contract.

