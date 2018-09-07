Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Undergoes knee procedure
Trumbo had successful surgery to repair the cartilage in his right knee Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Trumbo is hopeful that he will be back in action for the start of the 2019 season following this procedure. An estimated timetable of six months would put his return right around the beginning of March, though a better indication of his return date will come to light when he resumes baseball activities.
