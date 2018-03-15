Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Undergoes MRI

Trumbo will have an MRI on his right quadriceps Thursday, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports

Trumbo didn't travel with the team Thursday, and will undergo an MRI to see if there's any further damage. He's been dealing with soreness throughout the first half of the spring, but has managed to appear in eight games. More news on his status should become available once the results of the MRI come back.