Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Will be activated Tuesday
The Orioles will activate Trumbo (quadriceps) from the 10-day disabled list prior to Tuesday's series opener against the Angels, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Baltimore has already opened up a spot on the active roster for Trumbo after optioning Joey Rickard to Triple-A Norfolk following the Orioles' victory over the Tigers on Sunday. Trumbo took longer than expected to return from the quadriceps injury he sustained during spring training in mid-March, but he proved his health by appearing in three consecutive games for Norfolk over the weekend, going 4-for-14 with three RBI in those contests. The 32-year-old should immediately settle in as the Orioles' everyday designated hitter, which may result in Pedro Alvarez's role declining.
More News
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Could be back for road trip•
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Resuming rehab assignment Monday•
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Quad feeling 'much better'•
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Could resume rehab assignment later in week•
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Pauses rehab assignment•
-
Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Set for rehab assignment•
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues