Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Will be activated Tuesday

The Orioles will activate Trumbo (quadriceps) from the 10-day disabled list prior to Tuesday's series opener against the Angels, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Baltimore has already opened up a spot on the active roster for Trumbo after optioning Joey Rickard to Triple-A Norfolk following the Orioles' victory over the Tigers on Sunday. Trumbo took longer than expected to return from the quadriceps injury he sustained during spring training in mid-March, but he proved his health by appearing in three consecutive games for Norfolk over the weekend, going 4-for-14 with three RBI in those contests. The 32-year-old should immediately settle in as the Orioles' everyday designated hitter, which may result in Pedro Alvarez's role declining.