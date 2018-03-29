Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Will be placed on disabled list

Trumbo (quadriceps) will land on the 10-day disabled list to begin the 2018 season, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The Orioles have yet to make the move official, but Trumbo is set to miss the first week of games due to the strained right quadriceps he suffered in mid-March. On a positive note, Trumbo worked out in the outfield Thursday and was able to run sprints without any problems. Expect him to return to the lineup once he's eligible to come off the DL.