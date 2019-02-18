Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Will miss early spring games

Trumbo (knee) will not be ready to return for the Orioles' early spring games, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Trumbo underwent knee surgery back in September. He's expected to be ready for Opening Day, which should still be possible as long as he's ready to return to game action sometime in the middle of the Orioles' spring games.

More News
Our Latest Stories