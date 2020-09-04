site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-mason-williams-clears-waivers | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Orioles' Mason Williams: Clears waivers
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Williams cleared waivers and was outrighted to the Orioles' alternate training site Friday.
Williams has appeared in just 18 games for the Orioles over the last two seasons, hitting .244/.289/.317. He'll remain in an organizational depth role going forward.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read