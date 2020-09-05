site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Mason Williams: Contract selected by Orioles
RotoWire Staff
Sep 5, 2020
1 min read
Williams' contract was selected by the Orioles on Saturday.
Williams will return to the Orioles' major-league roster one day after being outrighted to the alternate training site. He should serve as outfield depth as Anthony Santander (oblique) could miss the remainder of the season. He'll start in center field Saturday against the Yankees.
