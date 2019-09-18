Orioles' Mason Williams: Dealing with bruised knee
Williams is sitting Wednesday against the Blue Jays due to a bruised left knee, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Williams suffered the injury when running into the outfield wall Tuesday. Initial fears of a concussion proved thankfully unounded, but he didn't escape without injury. It's not clear how much time he'll need to miss, but he could barely walk Wednesday, so he may need a few days to recover.
