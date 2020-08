Williams had his contract selected by the Orioles on Saturday in a corresponding move to Dwight Smith being designated for assignment.

Williams has already appeared at the major league level on five different occasions with his most recent stint coming in 2019 with the Orioles. The 29-year-old outfielder played in 11 games while hitting .267/.300/.624 with two RBI. If he does end up receiving a call-up to the 28-man roster he would be nothing but a bench option at best.