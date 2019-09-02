Orioles' Mason Williams: Joining big club
Williams will be promoted from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Williams has spent the entire season with Norfolk, slashing .209/.372/.481 with 18 home runs and four steals (in seven attempts) across 120 games for the Tides. The 28-year-old hit .293 in 51 games with the Reds last season and could garner some starts in the outfield for the Orioles down the stretch, though he'll likely fill a bench role. Baltimore will need to clear a spot on its 40-man roster before officially promoting Williams.
