Williams will be promoted from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Williams has spent the entire season with Norfolk, slashing .209/.372/.481 with 18 home runs and four steals (in seven attempts) across 120 games for the Tides. The 28-year-old hit .293 in 51 games with the Reds last season and could garner some starts in the outfield for the Orioles down the stretch, though he'll likely fill a bench role. Baltimore will need to clear a spot on its 40-man roster before officially promoting Williams.