Orioles' Mason Williams: Outrighted to Triple-A
Williams (knee) was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Williams was called up to the majors at the beginning of September last season, but missed the second half of the month with a bruised knee. The 28-year-old hit .267/.324/.300 in 11 major-league games in 2019.
