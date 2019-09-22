Orioles' Mason Williams: Remains out of lineup
Williams (knee) is not in Sunday's lineup against the Mariners.
Williams has been out of the lineup since running into the outfield wall on Tuesday. Last reports indicate that Williams was struggling to walk under his own power, so the team may continue to take a cautious approach. Austin Hays has taken over in center field in Williams' absence.
