Orioles' Mason Williams: Removed from roster
Williams was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Tuesday.
Williams spent a little over a week on the Orioles' roster, grabbing just two hits in 11 at-bats. DJ Stewart was recalled in a corresponding move and will take over his job as a bench outfielder.
