The Orioles selected Bowman's contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday.

Baltimore cleared room for Bowman on the 40-man roster by designating right-hander Luis F. Castillo for assignment and on the 26-man active roster by optioning right-hander Kade Strowd to Norfolk. Bowman will be up with the big club for the third time this season, after he accrued a 4.57 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB in 21.2 innings over 18 appearances between his prior two stints with Baltimore.