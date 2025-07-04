Bowman accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday after clearing waivers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Bowman made one appearance with the O's during his latest big-league stint, giving up four runs in just 1.2 innings. The 34-year-old will officially remain in the organization as bullpen depth, though his most recent outing likely hurts his chances of returning to Baltimore later in the year.