The Orioles re-signed Bowman to a minor-league contract Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

He will earn $1.1 million if in the majors, with a chance for $400,000 more in incentives. Bowman finished last season with the Orioles -- his fourth club in 2024 -- and collected a 4.40 ERA and 24:13 K:BB over 30.2 innings in his four stops.