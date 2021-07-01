Harvey allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three over 4.1 innings Wednesday against the Astros. He did not factor into the decision.

Harvey blanked the Astros over his first three innings but ran into trouble in the fourth, when he allowed both of his runs on four singles. The 32-year-old has now had back-to-back respectable outings for his typical standards against two of the better overall offenses in the Blue Jays and the Astros. He still owns a horrendous 7.34 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 58:25 K:BB over 72.1 innings. His inability to strike batters out truly caps his ceiling. He's in line for another start against the Blue Jays at the beginning of next week.