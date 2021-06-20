Harvey (3-9) allowed four runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out four in 4.1 innings to take the loss against the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Harvey's rough stretch continued Sunday, as he's now been charged with eight losses across his last nine starts. He's given up at least four runs in each of those eight losses. The right-hander began Sunday's game by tossing four scoreless innings, but he allowed five hits and issued a walk before in the fifth inning prior to his removal. Harvey now carries a 7.80 ERA this year, and he tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Toronto on Friday.