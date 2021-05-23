Harvey (3-5) allowed six runs (five earned) on nine hits and a walk while striking out six in 4.2 innings to take the loss against the Nationals on Sunday.

Harvey has struggled mightily recently, as he's now given up at least five earned runs in each of his last three starts. The Orioles scored three runs in the top of the first inning Sunday, but Harvey surrendered the lead by giving up four runs in the bottom half of the frame. The right-hander has posted a 6.31 ERA and 1.58 WHIP in 45.2 innings this year. He tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against the White Sox on Friday.