Harvey (3-4) took the loss Tuesday versus the Rays after surrendering six runs on seven hits with one strikeout and one walk over 1.2 innings.

The 32-year-old delivered a scoreless opening frame but gave up a pair of three-run homers during a disastrous second inning. Harvey pitched well through his first seven starts of the season with a 3.60 ERA and 1.29 WHIP, but he's allowed 13 runs in his past two outings.