Harvey didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Blue Jays, giving up three runs on six hits and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out two.

The right-hander got taken deep by George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero, but otherwise mostly held Toronto's bats in check as he came one out short of his second quality start of the year. Friday's effort marked the first time Harvey had completed even five innings since May 1, and he'll carry a 7.54 ERA and 55:23 K:BB through 68 innings into his next outing.