Harvey won't pitch as scheduled Friday against the White Sox after the game was postponed due to inclement weather.
Friday's matchup will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday. Harvey will start Game 1 of the twin bill while John Means starts in the second contest, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
More News
-
Orioles' Matt Harvey: Charged with fifth loss•
-
Orioles' Matt Harvey: Crushed for six runs by Rays•
-
Orioles' Matt Harvey: Rocked in return to New York•
-
Orioles' Matt Harvey: Gives up four unearned runs in loss•
-
Orioles' Matt Harvey: One out away from quality start•
-
Orioles' Matt Harvey: Quality start against Yankees•