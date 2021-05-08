Harvey (3-2) allowed four unearned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out three in four innings to take the loss against the Red Sox on Friday.

Harvey began Friday's game with three scoreless innings, but he made a fielding error with one out in the fourth inning that allowed Boston to put together a two-out rally that proved to be the difference. The right-hander has recorded a 3.60 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 35 innings across his first seven starts this year. He tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against the Mets on Wednesday.