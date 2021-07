Harvey (3-10) took the loss in Wednesday's 10-2 rout at the hands of the Blue Jays, surrendering six runs on nine hits and a walk in 3.2 innings. He struck out three.

It was another awful outing for the 32-year-old, as Harvey lost his ninth straight decision while failing to complete five innings for the 11th time in 12 trips to the mound since that last victory on May 1. The right-hander will drag a 7.70 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 61:26 K:BB through 76 innings into the All-Star break.