Harvey allowed two runs in 4.2 innings Saturday against Boston, striking out four while giving up six hits and a walk.

It was far from a dominant outing for the 32-year-old, but it was an encouraging one nonetheless for a pitcher who's struggled to a 6.09 ERA over the last four seasons. He was pulled one out shy of being eligible for a win after allowing three baserunners and one run in the fifth inning. He faced the minimum just once, but the performance still exceeded the low standard he's set in recent seasons and did nothing to suggest that he's about to lose his rotation role.